Over 14,000 Now Vaccinated in Saline County

Saline County has now vaccinated more than 14,000 people against COVID-19.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the Saline County Community Health Partners are actively registering and scheduling everyone age 16-years-old and older to be vaccinated.

The community health partners strongly encourage 16- and 17-year-olds to register, as they hope to receive more of the Pfizer vaccine in the future. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently on the market approved for those 16 to 18.

Vaccinate Saline County Website

If you receive a vaccine elsewhere, please contact us to have your name removed from the registry. It is preferred for both your first and second vaccines to be from the same organization. However, please contact the local vaccine providers to inquire about available second doses if that is not possible.

A list of all the vaccine providers and what vaccine they offer is available at vaccinefinder.org.

5 Fast Vaccination Facts: