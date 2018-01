Salina Police are investigating the theft of a couple of expensive rings and a bracelet from a home in the 1600 block of Eagle Crest.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 44-year old woman came home to discover that someone had taken her wedding ring, valued at $8,000, an anniversary ring worth $3,000 and a Tiffany charm bracelet valued at $2,500.

Police say there is no sign of forced entry.

The theft occurred sometime between December 25 and December 31.