Over 11,000 Vaccinated in Saline County

Todd PittengerMarch 18, 2021

Saline County has now vaccinated more than 11,000 members of the community against COVID-19 thus far.

According to the Saline County Health Department, everyone in a qualifying Phase 3 or 4 population is encouraged to register for the COVID-19 vaccine as we prepare to move forward through the vaccination phases very shortly.

While Saline County is currently vaccinating people in Phase 2, we plan to begin vaccinating those who qualify for Phase 3 and 4 in the coming weeks.

If you believe you are a member of an eligible population and have not yet registered, please do so immediately.

If you have already registered, please do not register again.

Vaccinate Saline County, Kansas Website

Remember to check your SPAM and Junk folders regularly for your scheduling email. If you do not respond to the email or did not include an email, someone from Salina Family Healthcare Center will call you to schedule your appointment.

Dillon’s pharmacy is actively taking vaccination registrations, and other pharmacies are anticipating being able to offer the same soon.

You are encouraged to sign up on as many lists as possible to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

Those over the age of 65 remain the priority. They expect to finish out vaccinating or scheduling vaccinations for senior citizens and others in Phase 2 currently on the registration list by the end of next week.

While Phases 3 and 4 include the 16- to 64-year-old population, Saline County is currently receiving the Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for those 18 and older.

Pfizer is the only vaccine currently on the market approved for those under 18.

The best vaccine for you is the first one offered to you.

Due to the effectiveness of the vaccines, the Saline County Health officer expects to allow the current public health order to expire this Sunday, March 21st, at 11:59 pm.

Public Health Order

As a reminder, the public health order is different from the mask mandate, which is expected to remain in place.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

