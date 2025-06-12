Outdoor Meals Tips During Harvest

Combines will soon be rolling across Kansas for wheat harvest, with other crops not too far in the future.

Part of the tradition in farm country is feeding the people working to bring in the harvest. Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee says meals in the field follow many of the same guidelines for safe picnics and backyard barbecue meals.

Clean. Blakeslee suggests packing wet wash cloths with soap to clean dirty hands. “Another option is a spare soap bottle with a mix of water and soap,” she said. “Keep in mind that hand sanitizer is not effective on dirty hands. Wash them first, then apply hand sanitizer for best results.”

Separate. Keep raw meat and poultry away from ready-to-eat-foods. Use a clean utensil for each dish. Use a clean plate when going for second helpings of food.

Cook. Use a food thermometer to check for doneness. Cook all poultry to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook burgers and sliders to an internal temperature of 160 F.

Chill. Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Put out food in batches.

In addition, Blakeslee said many foods can be prepared in advance and frozen for use later. Baked goods – bread, cookies, cupcakes and more – freeze well, she said.

“After baking, cool these foods completely before packaging,” she said.

Frozen fruit cups are an easy freezer treat for hot days, said Blakeslee, who cites a recipe from Iowa State extension that uses muffin tins to freeze fruit.

“Many casseroles, meat pies or pasta dishes can be frozen and baked from the freezer,” Blakeslee said. “Use aluminum foil containers or other containers made to go from the freezer to the oven with ease.”

Blakeslee cited a publication from Oregon State extension that provides ideas for foods that can go from freezer to oven with ease.

“If there is access to electricity out in the field with some farm equipment, it can be used to plug in slow cookers or roasters to keep foot hot,” Blakeslee said. “But be sure the voltage is compatible for the appliances being used.

Food aside, Blakeslee encourages families to make time to eat together during a break in the harvest.

“Set up a portable table and chairs to eat together, if possible,” she said. “That break from harvest activity is a great way to recharge and catch up with others before heading back out to the field.”

Blakeslee, who also is coordinator of K-State’s Rapid Response Center for Food Science. publishes a monthly newsletter called You Asked It! that provides numerous tips on food safety.

More information is also available from local extension offices in Kansas.