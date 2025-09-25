Need a musical experience that’s out of this world?

How about a concert combining a multimedia exploration of the planets of the solar system, an evocative trip to the farthest reaches of space with the Voyager spacecraft, and a trio of epic themes from “Star Wars”?

The countdown is commencing to the opening concert of the Salina Symphony’s 70th anniversary season, “Beyond the Planets.” The concert will feature three diverse and (inter) stellar performances that Salina Symphony music director and conductor Yaniv Segal aptly describes as “a blast!”

The Oct. 5 concert will begin with a performance of Gustav Holst’s majestic “The Planets” suite, featuring a specially commissioned visual spacescape designed and created by world-renowned projection designer Camilla Tassi that will include Salina-based images from the Boom! Salina Street Art & Mural Festival.

This epic piece will be followed by contemporary composer Daniel Slatkin’s evocative “Voyager 130,” which will transport listeners to the farthest reaches of our galaxy and beyond.

The concert will conclude with a trio of thrilling themes from film composer John Williams’ classic scores for “Star Wars,” which includes the “Imperial March,” “Duel of the Fates” and the iconic main theme.

Vocal accompaniment will be provided by the Kansas Wesleyan University Philharmonic Choir and select ensembles from Salina Central High School, Salina South High School, and Southeast of Saline High School.

“Enhanced by striking visual elements, this performance invites audiences to explore the intersection of classical music, outer space and cinematic storytelling on a truly cosmic scale,” Segal said.

“Beyond the Planets” lifts off at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, 151 S. Santa Fe.

The concert is sponsored by Vortex Companies and funded in part by the Horizons Grant Program of the Salina Arts and Humanities Foundation. Funding is provided by Horizons, a private donor group.

The Planets

Holst’s “The Planets” was the composer’s attempt to understand the astrological significance of the planets of our solar system, portraying the planets as individual “characters.”

For example, Jupiter brings a ceremonial kind of rejoicing associated with religious or national festivities. Saturn presents a vision of fulfillment. Mars expresses the emotional state of being at war.

“The piece could almost be called ‘The Gods,’” Segal said. “Holst was influenced by the Roman names of Gods and the descriptions of these Gods. The movements are not in the order of how the planets appear in the solar system but arranged by theme.”

Segal said, “The Planets” is “a really big piece that takes a capable orchestra.”

Holtz’s epic composition will be enhanced by the ethereal projection design of Tassi, a New York City-based artist, performer and lecturer who previously has created more than 100 visual programs to accompany operas, concert and theater pieces throughout the world.

As Tassi, a native of Florence, Italy, explained, “After moving to the U.S., I studied computer science and music. It’s at the intersection of technology and live performance that I fell in love with projection design and storytelling (plays, operas, musicals, dance and everything in between).”

Segal has experienced Tassi’s projection creations in previous productions and said the scope and scale of her work is stunning.

“She’ll design the majority on computer, designing it for the space and for that occasion,” he said. “I’m grateful to the Stiefel Theatre for giving her the time to design onsite for our performance of ‘The Planets.’”

Voyager 130

Primarily a film and television composer and conductor, Daniel Slatkin periodically writes pieces for the concert hall, which includes his 2022 piece “Voyager 130.”

“It stretches my imagination and leads me in directions I may never explore in a visual medium,” Slatkin wrote in his program notes.

Slatkin said he was inspired to write “Voyager 130” by Beethoven’s string quartet No. 13. Upon further investigation of Beethoven’s work, Slatkin discovered that a recording of its

fifth movement, also known as the Cavatina, was included on the “Golden Record,” a disc featuring the “sounds of earth” that were placed aboard both Voyager spacecrafts.

“The spark hit me immediately, and I decided to write a piece that tells the story of Voyager’s journey through space, with the Cavatina providing thematic material,” Slatkin wrote.

Segal said Slatkin’s piece tells the story of the Voyager’s lift-off and journey through the farthest reaches of space in hopes of searching for and finding other life forms in the galaxy.

“This is quite a delightful and beautiful piece,” Segal said. “Some film composers find it difficult to navigate the orchestral world, but (Slatkin) doesn’t need film to tell a compelling story through music.”

Infinite Horizons

The Salina Symphony’s 70th anniversary season, “Infinite Horizons,” will also feature the following mainstage programs:

· Nov. 9 — “Fireworks,” featuring trombone soloist Dan Hinman performing “Hojarasca for Trombone and Orchestra” by Carolina Calvache, and Ravel’s epic “Bolero.”

· Dec. 13-14 — “Christmas Festival,” a holiday tradition featuring guest conductor and vocalist Andrew Lipke and performances by the Iron Street Dance Company, Tamara Howe’s School of Dance, Salina Chorale, Kansas Wesleyan University Chorale and Salina Symphony Youth Choir.

· Jan. 25 — “American Songs,” celebrating 250 years of the American spirit with vocalist Samantha Rose Williams.

· March 8 — “An Afternoon of Rodgers & Hammerstein,” a celebration of classic songs from musicals such as “Oklahoma,” “The King and I,” “South Pacific,” “Carousel” and “The Sound of Music,” featuring soprano Janie Brokenicky, baritone Andrew Horton and the KWU Chorale and high school select ensembles.

· May 3 — “Beethoven 9” the season’s grand finale will feature a complete performance of Beethoven’s awe-inspiring Ninth Symphony, featuring four professional soloists, the KWU Philharmonic Choir and Salina Chorale.

Concert tickets

Tickets for “Beyond the Planets” are $42 and $45 for adults and $25 for students and may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre box office, by calling (785) 827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org.

There also will be a pre-concert talk with Segal beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Stiefel Theatre’s Watson Room. Please enter through the main theatre doors, which will open at 2:45 p.m.

For more information, contact Salina Symphony executive director Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or salinasymphony.org.