OU’s Madron, TTU’s Green and McGee, K-State’s Wentworth Pick Up Big 12 Baseball Weekly Awards

Oklahoma’s Bryce Madron (co-player), Texas Tech’s Austin Green (co-player) and Cade McGee (newcomer) plus K-State’s Jackson Wentworth (pitcher) earned Big 12 baseball weekly awards for the 10th week of the season.

Madron went 7-for-13 in the Sooners’ sweep of BYU with three home runs, nine RBIs and seven runs scored. The senior general studies major had a pair of three-hit games, including a 3-for-4 day with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs in the series finale Saturday. The senior made a pair of diving catches in right field. He posted a .600 on-base percentage and a 1.538 slugging percentage in the three games.

Green posted a 1.565 OPS over five games, including a 5-for-5 game against No. 2 Arkansas on Tuesday. The integrated healthcare major had a three-hit, five-RBI performance in the series opener against West Virginia, hitting a grand slam and crossing the plate three times. The Diana, Texas native hit .500 with a 1.000 slugging percentage for the week.

Wentworth combined to toss 9.0 innings of three-hit, one-run ball over three appearances while striking out 13 and posting a 2-0 record on the week. The sophomore righty made his first start in over a calendar year in the Saturday game against Oklahoma State, taking a no-hit bid into the fifth inning and giving up his only run of the week on a solo shot in the sixth. The Urbandale, Iowa native finished the game with 6.1 innings pitched and eight strikeouts, including seven of the first nine OSU batters. The business major retired both batters he faced against Connecticut Tuesday, then threw a perfect 10th and 11th to earn the win at Northeastern.

McGee hit .400 with four home runs and nine RBIs, driving in a run in all five games. The third baseman hit a pair of home runs in a two-game set at No. 2 Arkansas, going 3-for-8 with four RBIs in the series. The sport management major from Tucson, Arizona had a three-RBI night to open the three-game sweep of West Virginia. The junior hit a home run on each end of Sunday’s doubleheader, including a 425-foot blast in the first game.

Big 12 Players of the Week

Player:

Feb. 19: Kodey Shojinaga, KU, IF, So. & Anthony Silva, TCU, IF, So.

Feb. 26: Peyton Powell, UT, UTL, Sr.

Mar. 3: Brady Day, K-State, IF, Jr.

Mar. 11: Easton Carmichael, OU, C, So. & Max Belyeu, UT, OF, So.

Mar. 18: Bryce Madron, OU, OF, Sr.

Mar. 25: Max Belyeu, UT, OF, So.

Apr. 1: Jake English, KU, C, Sr.

Apr. 8: Damian Bravo, TTU, OF, So.

Apr. 15: Enzo Apodaca, BU, OF, Jr.

Apr. 22: Bryce Madron, OU, OF, Sr. & Austin Green, TTU, IF/OF, Sr.

Pitcher:

Feb. 19: Mason Marriott, BU, RHP, Jr.

Feb. 26: Lebarron Johnson Jr., UT, RHP, Jr.

Mar. 3: Braeden Sloan, TCU, LHP, So.

Mar. 11: Reese Dutton, KU, RHP, Sr.

Mar. 18: Tommy Boba, UC, RHP, So.

Mar. 25: Payton Tolle, TCU, LHP, Jr.

Apr. 1: Louis Rodriguez, TCU, RHP, So.

Apr. 8: Derek Clark, WVU, LHP, Sr.

Apr. 15: Robert Cranz, OSU, RHP, Jr.

Apr. 22: Jackson Wentworth, K-State, RHP, R-So.

Newcomer:

Feb. 19: Chase Brunson, TCU, OF, Fr.

Feb. 26: TJ Pompey, TTU, IF, Fr.

Mar. 3: Josh Kross, UC, IF/C, Jr. & Lenny Ashby, OF, Sr.

Mar. 11: Reese Dutton, KU, RHP, Sr. & Jacob Frost, K-State, LHP, Jr.

Mar. 18: Mason Green, BU, LHP, Fr.

Mar. 25: Payton Tolle, TCU, LHP, Jr.

Apr. 1: Cade Boxrucker, UCF, RHP & Reese Dutton, KU, RHP

Apr. 8: Derek Clark, WVU, LHP, Sr.

Apr. 15: John Nett, KU, OF, Sr.

Apr. 22: Cade McGee, TTU, IF, Jr.