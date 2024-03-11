OU’s Carmichael, UT’s Belyeu, KU’s Dutton and K-State’s Frost Garner Big 12 Baseball Weekly Accolades

Oklahoma’s Easton Carmichael (co-player), Texas’ Max Belyeu (co-player), Kansas’ Reese Dutton (pitcher and co-newcomer) and Kansas State’s Jacob Frost (co-newcomer) garnered Big 12 baseball weekly honors for the fourth week of the season.



Carmichael led the Sooners to a 4-0 week including a Conference-opening sweep against UCF. The sophomore catcher recorded four extra-base hits, eight runs, three walks, one stolen base, two home runs and eight RBIs on 8-of-13 hitting (.615) for the week while only striking out once. The finance major hit the three-run, game-ending home run against the Knights to enforce the run-rule and finish the first Big 12-opening sweep for the Sooners since 2019. The Prosper, Texas native is second in the Conference with a .472 batting average, third in hits (25) and sixth in slugging (.755). It is his first career player of the week honor, being honored as newcomer of the week last season.



Belyeu mashed a home run in each of Texas’ three games against the Red Raiders to help the Longhorns pick up a ranked road series in Lubbock. In the rubber match, the sophomore physical culture and sports major notched two doubles, one home run, three RBIs and two runs on 4-of-5 hitting. He finished the series with seven hits, six runs, seven RBIs and three home runs. It is his first career weekly honor.



Dutton became the first player this season to win two Conference awards in the same week as he picked up both pitcher of the week and co-newcomer of the week, his first career weekly awards. The senior right-handed pitcher tied a season-high in innings pitched (7.0) and only allowed four hits and one run with a season-high eight strikeouts. After allowing one run in the first inning against TCU, the liberal arts and sciences major shut out the previously undefeated Horned Frogs to give them their first Big 12-opening loss since joining the Conference. Dutton has now won three straight starts, including KU’s first Conference opening victory since the 2015 season against Texas Tech. He sits tied for second in the Conference with three wins, third in innings pitched (22.0), fourth in opponent batting average (.181) and fifth in ERA (2.05). His outing against TCU helped Kansas collect its first series win against a top-five opponent in the D1 Baseball rankings and second series all-time against the Horned Frogs.



Frost rounded out the awards as he combined with teammate Jackson Wentworth to throw the ninth no-hitter in Kansas State’s 124-year program history and first combined no-hitter since 1991 as the Wildcats shutout Cincinnati 4-0. The win was the first of two in K-State’s first Big 12 opening series win since 2013. The communication studies major retired 21 of 25 batters in 118 pitches while surrendering just two walks and four strikeouts. With Frost on the mound, only three runners reached scoring position in the game. It was the second win of the season and first weekly award for the St. Louis, Mo. native.



Big 12 Players of the Week

Player:

Feb. 19: Kodey Shojinaga, KU, IF, So. & Anthony Silva, TCU, IF, So.

Feb. 26: Peyton Powell, UT, UTL, Sr.

Mar. 3: Brady Day, K-State, IF, Jr.

Mar. 11: Easton Carmichael, OU, C, So. & Max Belyeu, UT, OF, So.



Pitcher:

Feb. 19: Mason Marriott, BU, RHP, Jr.

Feb. 26: Lebarron Johnson Jr., UT, RHP, Jr.

Mar. 3: Braeden Sloan, TCU, LHP, So.

Mar. 11: Reese Dutton, KU, RHP, Sr.



Newcomer:

Feb. 19: Chase Brunson, TCU, OF, Fr.

Feb. 26: TJ Pompey, TTU, IF, Fr.

Mar. 3: Josh Kross, UC, IF/C, Jr. & Lenny Ashby, OF, Sr.

Mar. 11: Reese Dutton, KU, RHP, Sr. & Jacob Frost, K-State, LHP, Jr.