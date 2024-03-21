“Our Town” on Stage at Central

This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Central High School Theatre will present the play, “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder.

“Our Town” is a three-act play written in 1938.

According to the school, “Our Town” is described by Edward Albee as “the greatest American play ever written”, it presents the fictional American town of Grover’s Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.

Wilder uses metatheatrical devices, setting the play in the actual theatre where it is being performed. The main character is the stage manager of the theatre who directly addresses the audience, brings in guest lecturers, fields questions from the audience, and fills in playing some of the roles. The play is performed without a set on a mostly bare stage. With a few exceptions, the actors mime actions without the use of props.

The first performance of Our Town was at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey, on January 22, 1938. It went on to success on Broadway and received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and remains popular today with frequent revivals.

Tickets are on sale online and will also be available at performances. Ticket prices for the production are $7 adults, $5 students with no credit service charges added to this price if using a credit card to purchase tickets ahead of time online or at the box office. Running time is approximately 2 hours including a 15 minute intermission.

The production is directed by Barbara Hilt, Central High School Theatre teacher and program director who is assisted by Bill Weaver, Central High School Technical Director. Bill Weaver will also appear as the role of the Stage Manager in the production alongside 32 students who will make up the cast of the production.