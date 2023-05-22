OU, OSU & UT Advance to NCAA Softball Super Regionals

All three Big 12 national seeds advanced to the Super Regional round of the 2023 NCAA Division I Softball Championship. This marks the fourth consecutive season the Conference has had 43% of the league advance past regionals. The Big 12 was the only Conference with multiple national seeds that went undefeated during the weekend. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas combined to outscore opponents 79-11 during regionals.

The top-overall seed, Oklahoma, went 3-0 in the Norman Regional to advance to its 13th consecutive Super Regional. The Sooners outscored opponents 38-3 in three run-rule victories. OU has a 46-game winning streak, just one shy of the all-time mark set by the 1996-97 Arizona Wildcats. Oklahoma will host 16th-seeded Clemson in Super Regionals.

Oklahoma State went undefeated in the Stillwater Regional to collect its fourth Super Regional bid in a row. The No. 6 overall seed pulled off a seventh-inning comeback, scoring four runs to take down Nebraska 5-2 in the regional final. OSU will host Oregon next weekend.

Texas, the No. 13 seed, went 3-0 in the Austin Regional including two victories over Texas A&M to send the Longhorns to their fourth straight Super Regional. UT will head to Knoxville to take on fourth-seeded Tennessee.

Baylor won a game in the Salt Lake City Regional to extend the league’s overall record to 10-2 during the weekend. The Bears finished their season with 40 wins for the first time since 2017.

All Super Regional matchups are a three-game series with the first team to two wins advancing to the 2023 NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. Super Regionals will take place Thursday-Saturday, May 25-27 or Friday-Sunday, May 26-28.

Follow Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s social media platforms for continued coverage throughout the postseason.