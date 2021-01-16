Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 28 °

Ottawa Trips Up Wesleyan Women

KWU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 16, 2021

OTTAWA – Winning basketball games on the road isn’t easy under the best of circumstances.

Winning on the road is next to impossible when a team commits 24 turnovers.

The Kansas Wesleyan women did just that Saturday afternoon and the result was a 67-61 Kansas Conference loss to Ottawa inside Wilson Field House.

The setback ended the Coyotes’ three-game winning streak and dropped them to 9-7 overall, 8-5 in the KCAC. Ottawa improved to 8-6, 6-6 in the conference, with its third consecutive victory.

KWU entered the game averaging 15 turnovers on the season but had ball-handling issues most of the afternoon. The Braves converted the mistakes into 19 points that helped them rally from a 13-point third-quarter deficit. Ottawa had 15 turnovers that led to 10 Wesleyan points.

The Coyotes led 29-24 at halftime after ending the second quarter with a 9-1 run and opened the third quarter with a 16-8 surge that gave them a 45-32 lead with 2:01 left in the period.

The Braves began their comeback at that point, outscoring KWU 9-2 the rest of the quarter and trailed 47-41 entering the final 10 minutes.

Two Caila Hill (SO/Rossville, Kan.) free throws gave the Coyotes a 56-53 with 2:40 left in the game. Ottawa took control, though, by scoring the next nine points en route to a 14-5 closing burst. The Braves outscored KWU 26-14 in the quarter.

Wesleyan did get within four twice in the final 20 seconds, 52-48 and 65-61, but Ottawa hung on by making seven of eight free throws the final 22 seconds.

KWU shot 38 percent from the field (21 of 55) for the game but was 3 of 15 from beyond the 3-point line. Ottawa shot 33 percent (25 of 75), just 3 of 18 from deep.

The Braves won the rebounding battle 50-41, 24 of them on the offensive end that led to 15 second-chance points and outscored the Coyotes 40-32 in the paint.

Kelcey Hinz (JR/Whitewater, Kan.) paced KWU with 13 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season. Caila Hill had 13 points and seven rebounds, Amanda Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) 12 points – 10 the first half – and five rebounds, and Gabby Mureeba (SO/Allen, Texas) 12 points.

Post player Kanecia Payne came off the bench and led Ottawa with 20 points and 14 rebounds while Haylie Anderson had 19 points.

The Coyotes are back home Wednesday for a game against unbeaten conference leader and No. 15-ranked Sterling starting at 6 p.m. inside Mabee Arena. They travel to McPherson next Saturday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Wesleyan Women Routs Southwestern in 2021 Ope...

January 14, 2021 8:38 am

Wesleyan Men Fall to Southwestern in Closing ...

 8:37 am

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 1/11

January 12, 2021 9:14 am

Deines and Lovell earn KCAC Indoor Track Runn...

January 11, 2021 9:12 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Ottawa Trips Up Wesleyan Women

OTTAWA – Winning basketball games on the road isn't easy under the best of circumstances. Winn...

January 16, 2021 Comments

Ferguson’s Double-Double Lead...

Sports News

January 16, 2021

Four Double Figure Scorers Not Enou...

Sports News

January 16, 2021

K-State Falls at No. 4 Texas, 82-67

Sports News

January 16, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Sheriff Soldan Named to P...
January 15, 2021Comments
Motorcycle and Electronic...
January 15, 2021Comments
Debit Card Crime Caught o...
January 15, 2021Comments
Next Paycheck Protection ...
January 15, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices