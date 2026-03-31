Ottawa County Bridge Project Underway

The Kansas Department of Transportation has begun a bridge repair on K-18 in Ottawa County. The bridge is located about 4 miles east of K-106 over Antelope Creek.

According to the agency, during bridge repair, temporary traffic signals will direct one lane of traffic through construction at a reduced speed. Motorists should anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes.

Bridges Inc., of Newton, is the prime contractor for the $1 million project, which is scheduled to be completed in October, weather permitting.

KDOT urges motorists to stay alert and follow posted signs in all work zones.