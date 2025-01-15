Otott Too Much for Cowboys; Cowgirls Show Improved Play in 2nd Half

Pictured is Tyler Holloway, surrounded by Marysville’s #20 Paxton Voet and #1 Will Ottot. Image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The Abilene High School basketball teams returned to action for the first time in 25 days Tuesday night at Marysville. Marysville pulled off the sweep and Abilene will travel again on Friday with a trip to Concordia. Abilene will then play January 23, 24 & 25 at S.I.T.

MARYSVILLE 56 ABILENE COWGIRLS 32

MARYSVILLE: The Abilene Cowgirls got off to a slow start Tuesday night and it was too much to overcome. Abilene managed only 5 points in the 1st half in their loss at Marysville. The Lady Bulldogs scored the first 6 points of the second half and built a large lead of 31 points. The Cowgirls then came to life and outscored Marysville 27-26 in the 2nd half.

Abilene was led by Freshman Tessa Herrman, who finished with a team-high 11 points. She has been the Cowgirls leading scorer in every game this season. Fellow Freshman, Kinzie Crump also had a nice night. She totaled 6 points with a pair of three-pointers. Abilene hit a total of 4 three-pointers in the loss after they had only made 6 the entire season entering the game.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME

Freshman, Tessa Herrman 11 points

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 2 5 18 32 (0-6, 0-3)

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 18 30 40 56 (3-4, 2-3)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Tessa Herrman 11, Kinzie Crump 6, Timber Taylor 4, Kit Barbierri 4, Klovis Stover 4, Bentley Strickland 3

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Lindsey Dressman 17, Dahlia Frye 13, Kacy Roesch 6, Grace Winkler 6, Aubree Vering 4, Trinity Hager 3, Sara Nemec 3, Graycn Ketter 2, Ava Spicer 2

MARYSVILLE 65 ABILENE COWBOYS 60

MARYSVILLE: The Marysville Bulldogs collected their first league victory of the season Tuesday night in a victory over the Abilene Cowboys. Marysville Senior, Will Otott helped the Bulldogs overcome a 9 point 2nd half deficit with 16 points in the 4th quarter. He finished with a game-high 33 points in the win.

Abilene was led by Senior, Tyler Holloway, who finished with a career-high 22 points in the loss. The Cowboys also got double-figures from Senior, Weston Rock, who totaled 10 points.

Marysville improved to 3-4, 1-4 and snapped a 4 game losing streak with the win. During their losing streak they had losses to Clay Center twice, at Rock Creek and at Concordia which are all ranked teams. Currently the NCKL features 4 top 10 teams in Class 4A according to the KBCA. Abilene fell to 4-2, 2-1 with the loss and they had their 15 game league winning streak snapped. The Cowboys went a perfect 10-0 last season.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME

Senior, Tyler Holloway a career-high 22 points

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 13 28 48 60 (4-2, 2-1)

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 9 25 40 65 (3-4, 1-4)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Tyler Holloway 22, Weston Rock 10, Ian Crump 7, Taygen Funston 5, Thomas Keener 5, Levi Evans 5, Jaxson Cuba 4, Jackson Green 2

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Will Otott 33, Connor Lee 12, Rhett Wertenberger 6, Mason Rader 6, Ty Moser 5, Paxton Voet 2, Grant Haefele 1