OSU, UT and WVU Share Big 12 Baseball Regular Season Title, Championship Seeds Announced

For the first time in Conference history, three teams shared the Big 12 baseball regular season title as Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia finished the year knotted at 15-9. Additionally, seeds and game times have been announced for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, to be held May 24-28 in Arlington, Texas.

Texas rallied in its final series against West Virginia, sweeping the three-game set to notch its 10th Big 12 title and third since 2018. The Longhorns won seven of their last nine Big 12 games, including each of the last five to earn the No. 1 seed in Arlington. UT was 4-2 against the other tied teams to earn the tiebreaker and faces No. 8 seed Kansas (8-16) at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Oklahoma State won its second Big 12 regular season championship, hoisting the trophy for the first time since 2014. The Cowboys were bolstered by a pair of sweeps in Big 12 play, and take home the No. 2 seed due to a 3-3 record against the tied teams. OSU begins its run at Globe Life Field in a Bedlam matchup against No. 7 Oklahoma (11-13).

West Virginia secured the first Big 12 baseball regular season title in program history. It was the second consecutive year that the Mountaineers have set a school record for wins in a Big 12 season. WVU is the No. 3 seed due to a 2-4 record against the other co-champions and faces No. 6 seed Texas Tech (12-12).

TCU and Kansas State tied at 13-11 for fourth, with TCU taking the No. 4 seed due to a series victory over the No. 5 seed Wildcats. The two squads will face off at 9 a.m. Wednesday to open the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship.

The Championship features seven squads with a top-50 RPI, and all nine Big 12 members have a strength of schedule in the top-75. Four of the eight participants in Arlington are ranked by at least one major poll.

Tickets for the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship are on sale at GlobeLifeField.com/Big12.

2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 24

Game 1 – No. 4 TCU vs. No. 5 Kansas State – 9 a.m. – ESPNU

Game 2 – No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Kansas – 12:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 3 – No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma – 4 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 4 – No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Texas Tech – 7:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Thursday, May 25

Game 5 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 9 a.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 6 – Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 12:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 7 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 4 p.m. – ESPNU

Game 8 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner – 7:30 p.m. – ESPNU

Friday, May 26

Game 9 – Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner – 3 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 10 – Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner – 6:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday, May 27

Game 11 – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 9 a.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner – 12:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 13 – Game 11 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner (if necessary) – 4 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 14 – Game 12 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner (if necessary) – 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+