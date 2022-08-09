OSU, TCU and UT To Participate In 2023 College Baseball Showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas – Three Big 12 baseball programs participate in the 2023 College Baseball Showdown as it returns to the Home of the Texas Rangers February 17-19, 2023. The three-day tournament features Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas facing off against three programs from the Southeastern Conference.

All three Big 12 programs in the field were selected to the 2022 NCAA Baseball Championship, with Texas advancing to the College World Series. The SEC will be represented by Arkansas, Missouri and Vanderbilt in the event.

2023 will mark the third year of the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field. The Inaugural tournament in 2021 was one of the highest attended college baseball tournaments in the NCAA. In addition, 32 players from the 2022 College Baseball Showdown were drafted in the 2022 MLB draft.

“For the third year the college baseball season is kicking off at Globe Life Field with six of the top programs in the country, adding to the rich slate of competitive college games to take place at Globe Life Field. We look forward to seeing college baseball fans back in Arlington next February,” said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment.

Globe Life Field has been home to 49 college baseball games since 2021, including hosting the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship. Tickets for the 2023 College Baseball Showdown will go on sale later this year with full details to be announced. For more information visit GlobeLifeField.com/Showdown.

Oklahoma State Head Coach Josh Holliday

“Globe Life will be the place to be next February if you are a college baseball fan. The competition will once again be elite, and fans will get to see the best that the SEC and Big 12 have to offer. It will be Super Regional-caliber baseball played right off the bat – what a great way to start the season! We appreciate the Rangers and the staff at Globe Life Field for hosting this event and welcoming us into their ballpark. The accommodations, hospitality and ballpark are first class, and it’s no doubt a MLB experience.”

TCU Head Coach Kirk Saarloos

“I want to thank the Texas Rangers for including us in this year’s College Baseball Showdown between the Big 12 and SEC. It’s exciting for us to be part of this outstanding tournament. The only bigger event in college baseball is the College World Series. This event will bring six of the premier teams from around the country and it will be in our backyard. We can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Texas Head Coach David Pierce

“I’m excited for our team to return to the College Baseball Showdown to open the 2023 season. It will be a great opportunity to test ourselves against the best teams in the country. Globe Life Field is a great venue and we would like to thank REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers for inviting us to participate.”