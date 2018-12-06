Orscheln Partners With Wreaths Across America

Orscheln Farm & Home, along with other vendor partners, has joined Wreaths Across America by providing a trailer to join the organization’s Wreath Across America Honor Fleet.

Each year, with the help of hundreds of volunteers from trucking companies, Wreaths Across America is able to honor our fallen heroes. The trucks are responsible for carrying thousands of wreaths to participating veteran cemeteries across the United States.

The efforts of these generous trucking company owners, the drivers, and all their employees make the mission possible.

“This year Orscheln Farm & Home is honored to be participating in delivering wreaths by transporting a load from St. Louis, MO, the week of Dec. 10, to numerous veteran cemeteries for National Wreath-laying Day on Dec. 15,” said Marc Johnson, President & Chief Operating Officer of Orscheln Farm & Home.

“The Orscheln Farm and Home team is proud to have several drivers that have served our country, some of whom will be honored with picking the load up in St. Louis and delivering the wreaths to their final destination. Thank you to Erle Bergstrom, Jr., CTP, OF&H Transportation/Private Fleet Manager, for championing this terrific program.”

Other participating vendors include Stoughton Trailer, Pomps Tire, MHC Kenworth; Jim Hawk Truck and Trailer, and MFA Oil, who are depicted on the rear trailer doors of the truck for their contributing sponsorship of the program.