Orman Launches Independent Governor Bid

Independent Greg Orman formally launched his bid for Kansas governor Wednesday. Orman’s campaign made the announcement, and released a digital ad.

In the ad titled “Problem Solver,” Orman reaffirms his commitment to making Kansas a place where future generations are inspired to build their lives and everyone willing to work hard has a chance to succeed. Orman’s wife, Sybil, and oldest daughter, Imogen, are featured in the ad that outlines how an Independent governor can transform the political landscape in Kansas by putting people before party bosses and special interests.

Orman announced an exploratory committee in early December and raised $452,931 in 26 days, taking in more receipts from in-state contributors than every Democratic candidate and more contributions from individual Kansas donors than all but two Republicans who’ve been fundraising for months.

Orman is a Kansas City area businessman who challenged Republican Senator Pat Roberts in 2014.

Orman joins other independent candidates including Topeka pastor Rick Kloos and Johnson County Community college student Aaron Coleman in the race for governor. There are also eleven Republicans and six Democrats in the race.