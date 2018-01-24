Salina, KS

Now: 33 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 31 °

Orman Launches Independent Governor Bid

Todd PittengerJanuary 24, 2018

Independent Greg Orman formally launched his bid for Kansas governor Wednesday. Orman’s campaign made the announcement, and released a digital ad.

In the ad titled “Problem Solver,” Orman reaffirms his commitment to making Kansas a place where future generations are inspired to build their lives and everyone willing to work hard has a chance to succeed. Orman’s wife, Sybil, and oldest daughter, Imogen, are featured in the ad that outlines how an Independent governor can transform the political landscape in Kansas by putting people before party bosses and special interests.

Orman announced an exploratory committee in early December and raised $452,931 in 26 days, taking in more receipts from in-state contributors than every Democratic candidate and more contributions from individual Kansas donors than all but two Republicans who’ve been fundraising for months.

Orman is a Kansas City area businessman who challenged Republican Senator Pat Roberts in 2014.

Orman joins other independent candidates including Topeka pastor Rick Kloos and Johnson County Community college student Aaron Coleman in the race for governor. There are also eleven Republicans and six Democrats in the race.

 

ADD YOUR NAME to Support Independent Orman for Kansas

Because Kansas can't afford another year like the last seven.Kansans deserve better. That’s why I'm thrilled to announce today: I'm running for Governor as an Independent.

Posted by Greg Orman on Wednesday, January 24, 2018

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Orman Launches Independent Governor...

Independent Greg Orman formally launched his bid for Kansas governor Wednesday. Orman's campaign mad...

January 24, 2018 Comments

Ell-Saline Scalped By Larned in Hil...

Sports News

January 23, 2018

Jordan Eclipses 1,000 Point Plateau...

Sports News

January 23, 2018

Cowboys Remain Undefeated in NCKL w...

Sports News

January 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Voter Information ...
January 23, 2018Comments
Low Speed Chase Hits 25-M...
January 23, 2018Comments
Man Sentenced for Sexual ...
January 23, 2018Comments
Lang Employee’s Car...
January 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018