Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 56 °

Original Taco Grande Coming Back to Salina

Todd PittengerSeptember 12, 2019

It appears a restaurant building which has been vacant since late March at one of the busiest locations in Salina will soon come back to life.

Back on March 25th, Long John Silver’s, located at 1019 E Crawford at the corner of Crawford and Ohio Streets, closed. The restaurant had been located at the intersection for over thirty years.

Thursday evening, via social media, an announcement was made that a once-time popular Salina Mexican restaurant will re-open in the location. The original Taco Grande will open in the location

Here is the announcement:

“Big news people! Big news! THE ORIGINAL Taco Grande you know, love, and miss very much will be establishing a new location in Salina, KS. Lease has been negotiated and We will be opening up very soon. We will update once a opening date is established. We will be located in the Old Long John Silver Building. Thanks to all you patrons out there!! See you soon at the new Salina Location!!”

 

KSAL News has reached out for more details.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals go big on HRs for 4th straig...

CHICAGO -- Royals’ hitters are going to miss Guaranteed Rate Field. As they held on for their f...

September 12, 2019 Comments

Original Taco Grande Coming Back to...

Top News

September 12, 2019

Passenger Ejected in Rollover Crash

Top News

September 12, 2019

Donut Day Fund Raiser Planned

Kansas News

September 12, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Donut Day Fund Raiser Pla...
September 12, 2019Comments
Request Which Would Raise...
September 12, 2019Comments
Water At Salina Parks Rem...
September 12, 2019Comments
Adoption Special at Anima...
September 12, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH