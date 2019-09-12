Original Taco Grande Coming Back to Salina

It appears a restaurant building which has been vacant since late March at one of the busiest locations in Salina will soon come back to life.

Back on March 25th, Long John Silver’s, located at 1019 E Crawford at the corner of Crawford and Ohio Streets, closed. The restaurant had been located at the intersection for over thirty years.

Thursday evening, via social media, an announcement was made that a once-time popular Salina Mexican restaurant will re-open in the location. The original Taco Grande will open in the location

Here is the announcement:

“Big news people! Big news! THE ORIGINAL Taco Grande you know, love, and miss very much will be establishing a new location in Salina, KS. Lease has been negotiated and We will be opening up very soon. We will update once a opening date is established. We will be located in the Old Long John Silver Building. Thanks to all you patrons out there!! See you soon at the new Salina Location!!”

KSAL News has reached out for more details.