Organizers Preparing Svensk Hyllningsfest 2023

According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Svensk Hyllningsfest 2023 will soon arrive. Lindborg’s Swedish honoring festival occurs in October of odd number years, and this year’s dates are October 13 and 14. Lindsborg residents, in traditional Swedish folk costumes, welcome visitors to celebrate the Swedish pioneers who settled the Smoky Valley in 1868. The festival features art and crafts, special foods, ethnic music, and other special entertainment while Swedish folk dancers and musicians add to the flavor of the festival. Folk dancing and folk music lend a unique character and spirit to Svensk Hyllningsfest. The festival includes a variety of activities for everyone: Kubb and other Viking yard games at Heritage Square !

! Children’s Tent with a drum safari, puppets and more!

with a drum safari, puppets and more! Pickleball in Riverside Park!

Folk Costumes of the Smoky Valley exhibit at Smoky Valley Arts and Folklife Center !

! Hungry Vikings Food Court !

! Various history presentations! The parade at 10:00am on Saturday morning, features area marching bands, floats, antique cars, and other entries, a favorite event for many festival-goers. You can find the full 2-day Svensk Hyllningsfest schedule here. Shuttle busses will be running on a 15-minute schedule between parking stops at White’s Foodliner, Fredrickson Fitness Park, the Sandzen Gallery, Smoky Valley High School, and downtown Lindsborg. Parking is encouraged at these stops. Festival buttons are available for sale the day of the event, for $10 at the Hemslojd (201 N. Main Street), White’s Foodliner (215 N. Harrison) and First Bank Kansas (118 N. Main Street). If you’re able to get to Lindsborg before the festival, the buttons are $5, at those same locations. Buttons support the festival, but are not necessary to attend all festival events. Friday and Saturday 5:00pm Smörgåsbord tickets are sold out, but Friday and Saturday 7:00pm Smörgåsbord tickets are available and can be purchased at here, but hurry–they are running low! See you in Little Sweden, USA!