Organizers Preparing Back to School Fair

KSAL StaffJuly 24, 2019

With enrollment underway for Salina USD 305 schools, the 2019 Saline County Back to School Fair is approaching.  The event will be Friday, August 2nd.

Through the support of community sponsors, the event provides an opportunity to distribute free basic school supplies to over 1,800 income-eligible Saline County K-12 students.

At the Back to School Fair there will also be free school and sports physicals, dental screens, and children’s activities.

To qualify for the free basic school supplies, your child must live in Saline County and be a K-12 student in the 2018-2019 school year and must qualify for free or reduced school lunches.

The Saline County Back to School Fair is scheduled for Friday August 2nd at Lakewood Middle School. Registration is required and will begin at noon on the day of the event.

Schedule of Events:

  • August 2 from 12 pm to 7 pm
  • Noon to 7 pm – Register and Pick-up Basic School Supplies
  • Noon to 6 pm – K-12 Dental Screening, Cavity Prevention
  • 4 to 6 pm – K-12 school AND sports physicals
  • 3 to 6 pm – activities, games, and refreshments
  • 1-day event is free and open to the public

