Organic Growing Webinar Tuesday

Growing organic is a hot topic.

The USDA is offering a Tuesday, June 6 webinar where they will discuss the wide range of agency programs to help agricultural producers grow organically.

Presenters from USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Risk Management Agency (RMA), and Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will share information on:

Assistance with certification costs;

Access to capital, including loans to help with wash and pack stations, cold storage, portable cold storage, purchasing land and equipment, and operational costs;

Assistance for organic dairy producers;

Technical and financial assistance for conservation practices, including the $70 million in additional funding for NRCS conservation programs through the Organic Transition Initiative;

Risk management options and benefits for organic producers;

Changes for producers required by the Strengthening Organic Enforcement final rule;

New wrap-around support for transitioning and existing organic farmers; and

New grant funding for organic processors and brands.

