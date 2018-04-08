Salina, KS

Orange is the Color of the Week

Kansas Department of TransporationApril 8, 2018

Several buildings and bridges across Kansas will be lit up in orange lights to help raise awareness on work zone safety for the week of April 9-13.

During this week, orange lights will be seen at the following locations:

  • The Kansas Department of Transportation’s District offices in Topeka, Salina, Norton, Chanute, Hutchinson, and Garden City, as well as several KDOT Area offices
  • Governor’s Mansion in Topeka
  • Amelia Earhart Memorial Bridge in Atchison
  • Visitor’s Center in the Capitol
  • Eisenhower State Office Building in Topeka
  • Front of the Topeka City Hall building
  • Travel Information Center on I-70 near Goodland

This “Go Orange” movement is part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, a national safety campaign KDOT and several partner organizations participate in every year. The campaign highlights the dangers faced by highway workers and motorists in work zones and promotes safer behaviors. People are encouraged to participate by wearing orange on Monday, April 9, the official Go Orange Day! in Kansas.

