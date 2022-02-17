Optional Masking, Test to Know Begin Monday

Salina Public Schools are relaxing some COVID protocols beginning Monday, including masking requirements.

According to USD 305, Salina Public Schools is beginning a Test to Know program and optional masking on Monday, February 21.

USD 305’s Test to Know is a service to help students and staff know if it is safe to be at school. Students and staff may test if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or for any reason.

No one is required to participate in the program, it is offered as a convenience for district families and staff. More information is available at the district’s website.

On Monday, masks will be optional in all USD 305 facilities. Individual schools will maintain their optional mask status unless COVID-19 positive cases reach 5% (of students and staff in that school). If a school reaches the 5% threshold, the school will require masks be worn for a two-week period. The school would be able to return to optional masking if the second week COVID-19 positive cases is below 5%.

Find more information about the Test to Know program and the COVID-19 dashboard at usd305.com.