Salina, KS

Now: 23 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 32 ° | Lo: 23 °

Optional Masking, Test to Know Begin Monday

Todd PittengerFebruary 17, 2022

Salina Public Schools are relaxing some COVID protocols beginning Monday, including masking requirements.

According to USD 305, Salina Public Schools is beginning a Test to Know program and optional masking on Monday, February 21.

USD 305’s Test to Know is a service to help students and staff know if it is safe to be at school. Students and staff may test if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or for any reason.

No one is required to participate in the program, it is offered as a convenience for district families and staff. More information is available at the district’s website.

On Monday, masks will be optional in all USD 305 facilities. Individual schools will maintain their optional mask status unless COVID-19 positive cases reach 5% (of students and staff in that school). If a school reaches the 5% threshold, the school will require masks be worn for a two-week period. The school would be able to return to optional masking if the second week COVID-19 positive cases is below 5%.

Find more information about the Test to Know program and the COVID-19 dashboard at usd305.com.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Optional Masking, Test to Know Begi...

Salina Public Schools are relaxing some COVID protocols beginning Monday, including masking requirem...

February 17, 2022 Comments

Rural Kansas Small Business Study B...

Top News

February 17, 2022

Cell Plan

Top News

February 17, 2022

Men’s Basketball falls to No....

Sports News

February 17, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Optional Masking, Test to...
February 17, 2022Comments
Beware of Conmen Ripping ...
February 16, 2022Comments
2 New COVID Deaths, 33 Ne...
February 16, 2022Comments
City Crews Ready For Incl...
February 16, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices