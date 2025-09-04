Opioid Settlement Grants Becoming Available

Saline County and the City of Salina are planning to partner to invest opioid settlement dollars back into the community. According to Saline County, these settlements were reached between state attorneys general and manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids in recognition of their role in fueling the epidemic of addiction. As a result, Kansas and its local governments receive annual funding that must be used for approved purposes—such as prevention, treatment, recovery, and law enforcement responses—to ensure funds are directed where they are needed most to address the local impacts of substance use and addiction. As part of this work, the County and City are planning to establish a Grant Review Committee. This volunteer group will review nonprofit applications and make recommendations for funding. Three members will be appointed by the County and four by the City. An online application to serve on the committee will be available on the Saline County website beginning Friday, September 12, 2025. Funding Availability Nonprofit organizations will be able to apply for grants this fall, with awards expected to be announced in December 2025 and contracts beginning January 1, 2026. Grant applications must address at least one of the four priorities identified in the 2025 Saline County Opioid Community Needs Assessment: Improving access to treatment and services

Expanding prevention, education, and awareness efforts

Reducing stigma toward people who use drugs

Strengthening support for people in recovery Important Dates Sept. 12: Committee application posted online

October–November: Committee appointed and nonprofits may begin submitting proposals

December: Committee recommendations presented

Jan. 1, 2026: Contracts with funded organizations take effect Community members interested in serving on the Grant Review Committee should complete the online application form beginning September 12.