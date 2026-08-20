Opioid Settlement Funds Making Impact

A couple of Saline County organizations which were approved for Opioid Settlement Grant funding are making good use of the money.

According to Saline County, the following two organizations were apporved for the funding this year:

Build A Pro was awarded $16,000 to create a part-time specialist position to assist Saline County employers in becoming “recovery ready” so people in recovery can get hired, receive the right workplace support, and move into stable jobs or apprenticeships.

St. Francis, in partnership with Ashby House, was awarded $34,000 to use existing staff to place a counselor and limited psychiatric support on-site at Ashby House, provide residents with immediate access to substance use assessments, counseling, and early stabilization services.

Build A Pro used $3,417.00 to develop recovery-ready workforce framework that focuses on reducing relapse risk by improving workplace environments and increasing employer understanding of recovery. Build A Pro collaborated with CKF Addiction Treatment and national partner Jobs For Future (JFF) to design employer training content and strengthen coordination between employers and local recovery providers. Additionally, Build A Pro developed and launched an employer survey through Salina Area Chamber of Commerce to assess readiness, barriers, and interest in recovery ready practices.

Build A Pro used $3,315.00 to strengthen coordination among employers, recovery providers, justice-system partners, and workforce stakeholders. Employer engagement efforts showed growing openness to recovery-ready and fair-chance hiring when practical support structures are available. The funding helped create regional momentum that attracted additional partnership and conditional funding opportunities, expanding the initiative beyond its original scope. Lastly, the funding established foundational employer education infrastructure, including training content, survey data, and strategic partnerships that will continue supporting long-term recovery-ready workforce development.

St. Francis in partnership with Ashby House used $644.75 towards harm reduction, prevention, and support services by allocating funding towards a provider being assigned to Ashby House Services to provide SUD treatment.

St. Francis in partnership with Ashby House used $8,256.54 towards salary, fringe benefits, program expenses, and software costs to support staff at the Ashby House providing Opioid Use Disorder treatment services. These services include client assessments, treatment planning, individual and group counseling, care coordination, recovery support, documentation, and other direct clinical activities necessary to deliver evidence-based opioid treatment services.

The next round of grant applications will open on September 8th. Nonprofit organizations will be able to apply at that time.