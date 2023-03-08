Opioid Grant Funding Available

Funding is available in Kansas to those who are helping in the fight against opioid addiction.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, the first Request for Proposal (RFP) funding opportunity through the Kansas Fights Addiction (KFA) grant program, which will use money recovered by the state through opioid legal settlements to support substance abuse and addiction services in Kansas.

Eligible organizations serving Kansans are invited to apply for funding through a RFP grant application process. Eligibility is limited to state agencies, local and county governments and nonprofit organizations that provide services in Kansas for the purpose of preventing, reducing, treating, or otherwise abating or remediating substance abuse or addiction. To be eligible, applicants also must release all legal claims arising from covered conduct against each defendant named in the opioid settlement agreements.

The Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board has made $3 million available in this initial funding opportunity, which will prioritize strategies related to treatment, recovery, reducing harm associated with substance use, and linking people to support services and care. These priorities were established by the Kansas Prescription Drug and Opioid Advisory Committee in its 2023-2027 state strategic plan.

Kansas has reached multiple settlements with major pharmaceutical companies, distributors and related firms as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to bring accountability to those that fueled the opioid-addiction crisis and to provide funds to support addiction services. The settlements will result in Kansas receiving more than $340 million over the next 18 years to treat and fight opioid addiction.

The Kansas Fights Addiction Act was enacted in 2021 by the Kansas Legislature and authorized the creation of the KFA board. Sunflower Foundation, a statewide health philanthropy based in Topeka, serves as the administrator for the KFA grant program.

Eligible organizations may apply for up to $200,000 through the RFP. Interested organizations must submit a confirmation of intent to apply by 5 p.m. March 30, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 28.

The RFP, as well as additional information on deadlines and submissions, the grant application and review process, eligible organizations, and allowable strategies can be found on the KFA page on the Sunflower Foundation website.

Interested organizations are encouraged to attend one of two informational webinars related to the RFP. These webinars will offer identical content and are scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. March 20 and 10 to 11 a.m. March 29. Webinar registration and more information are included in the RFP.

Additional information on a second KFA RFP, which will prioritize strategies related to prevention, providers and health systems, and public safety and first responders, is anticipated to be announced May 8.

Additional information about the KFA board and the opioid settlements is available at ag.ks.gov/about-the-office/ affiliated-orgs/kansas-fights- addiction-act-grant-review- board.