OPINION: Professors Call For Cancellation of Student Ban

Dear Sen. Roberts, Sen. Moran, Rep. Marshall, Rep. Watkins, Rep. Davids and Rep. Estes,

We oppose the Student and Exchange Visitor Program’s student ban, and we ask that you — our representatives in Washington — push for its immediate cancellation. The decision not to “issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall” has no rational basis, serves no practical purpose, damages American universities, and is simply cruel.

1. The United States thrives when we welcome the world’s greatest minds. Should international students learn that they are unwelcome here, they will go elsewhere, as some have done in the past few years. Unless rescinded immediately, this student ban could catastrophically damage the reputation of U.S. higher education for years to come.

2. International students subsidize domestic students. If they are expelled from higher education here, then U.S. colleges and universities — whose budgets have already been hit hard by COVID-19 — will incur greater losses. According to NAFSA: Association of International Educators, international students contributed $41 billion to the U.S. economy in 2019.

3. The student ban is cruel. Expelling students in the middle of a pandemic serves no useful purpose. It does not increase their safety or the safety of U.S. nationals. By forcing them to travel, it puts them at greater risk. It disrupts their education. It instills in these future leaders a permanent suspicion for the motives of our country.

Talented people from around the globe have helped make America great. Those born in other countries have long enriched our intellectual, social, and cultural lives. Physicist Albert Einstein (Germany), inventor Nikola Tesla (Croatia), architect I.M. Pei (China), cancer researcher Elizabeth Stern (Canada), novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Nigeria), actor Natalie Portman (Israel), Google co-founder Sergey Brin (Russia), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (India), and Garmin co-founder Min Kao (Taiwan) are just a few of the countless who have lent their brilliance to this country. The student ban will prevent the bright young people studying here right now from doing the same.

In our private capacity as university distinguished professors at Kansas State University and the University of Kansas Medical Center, and distinguished professors at the University of Kansas and Wichita State University, we ask that you revoke the student ban.

Sincerely yours,

Christer B. Aakerӧy, Chemistry, K-State

Perry Alexander, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, KU

Beth Bailey, History, KU

William A. Barnett, Economics, KU

Thomas J. Barstow, Kinesiology, K-State

Alice Bean, Physics, KU

K. Christopher Beard, Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, KU

Cory Berkland, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, KU

James D. Bever, Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, KU

Raj Bhala, Law, KU

Monica Biernat, Psychology, KU

John Blair, Biology, K-State

Frank Blecha, Anatomy and Physiology, K-State

Mike Blum, Geology, KU

Stefan H. Bossmann, Chemistry, K-State

George R. Bousfield, Biological Sciences, WSU

Nyla Branscombe, Psychology, KU

Yolanda Broyles-González, American Ethnic Studies, K-State

James Calvet, Biochemistry, KUMC

Joyce Castle, School of Music, KU

M.M. Chengappa, Veterinary Medicine, K-State

C. Lewis Cocke, K-State, Physics

Bernard Cornet, Microeconomics, KU

David Darwin, Civil, Environmental & Architectural Engineering, KU

Elizabeth Dodd, English, K-State

Walter K. Dodds, Biology, K-State

James H. Edgar, Chemical Engineering, K-State

Michael S. Engel, Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, KU

Charles Epp, Public Affairs, KU

David Farber, History, KU

Randall Fuller, English, KU

Keith Gido, Biology, K-State

Wayne Everett Goins, Music, K-State

Robert H. Goldstein, Geology, KU

Michael Hageman, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, KU

John W. Head, Law, KU

Anne D. Hedeman, Art History, KU

Andrew C. Isenberg, History, KU

Hartmut Jaeschke, Pharmacology, Toxicology & Therapeutics, KUMC

Ryszard Jankowiak, Chemistry, K-State

Michael R. Kanost, Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics, K-State

Neal Kingston, Educational Psychology, KU

M.B. Kirkham, Agronomy, K-State

Kimberly Kirkpatrick, Psychological Sciences, K-State

Phillip E. Klebba, Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics, K-State

John F. Leslie, Plant Pathology, K-State

Susan Lunte, Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Chemistry, KU

Joe Lutkenhaus, Microbiology, KUMC

Rolfe D. Mandel, Anthropology, KU

Richard Marston, Geography & Geospatial Sciences, K-State

Joane Nagel, Sociology, KU

T.G. Nagaraja, Diagnostic Medicine and Pathobiology, K-State

Philip Nel, English, K-State

David Nualart, Mathematics, KU

Randolph J. Nudo, Rehabilitation Medicine, KUMC

Berl R. Oakley, Molecular and Cellular Biology, KU

Rosemary O’Leary, Public Affairs, KU

Dennis H. O’Rourke, Anthropology, KU

Anil Pahwa, Electrical and Computer Engineering, K-State

A. Townsend Peterson, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, KU

William D. Picking, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, KU

David C. Poole, Kinesiology, Anatomy and Physiology, K-State

P.V. Vara Prasad, Agronomy, K-State

Harald E.L. Prins, Emeritus, Anthropology, K-State

Bharat Ratra, Physics, K-State

Charles W. Rice, Agronomy, K-State

Mabel L. Rice, Speech, Language, Hearing, KU

David Roediger, American Studies, KU

Robert Rohrschneider, Political Science, KU

Christophe Royon, Physics, KU

Paul Selden, Emeritus, Geology, KU

Prakash P. Shenoy, Business, KU

James E. Sherow, Emeritus, History, K-State

Mark B. Shiflett, Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, KU

Tom Skrtic, Special Education, KU

C. Michael Smith, Emeritus, Entomology, K-State

Michael J. Soares, Pathology, KUMC

Jorge L. Soberón, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, KU

Yan Soibelman, Mathematics, K-State

Christopher Sorensen, Physics, K-State

Brian Spooner, Biology, K-State

Sandra M. Stith, Applied Human Sciences, K-State

Karan S. Surana, Mechanical Engineering, KU

Uwe Thumm, Physics, K-State

Mike Tokach, Animal Sciences and Industry, K-State

Barbara Valent, Plant Pathology, K-State

David B. Volkin, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, KU

J. Douglas Walker, Geology, KU

Steven F. Warren, Speech, Language, Hearing Sciences and Disorders, KU

Robert Warrior, American Literature and Culture, KU

Laurence Weatherley, Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, KU

Michael L. Wehmeyer, Special Education, KU

Ruth Welti, Biology, K-State

Kun Yan Zhu, Entomology, K-State

Dean Zollman, Emeritus, Physics, K-State