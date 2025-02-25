OPINION: Cuts Imperil NRCS

My family has ranched in the Flint Hills for more than 100 years, and the Natural Resource Conservation Service has always been a part of my life. Hearing that 1,200 NRCS employees have been eliminated nationwide is heartbreaking.

On our ranch, we worked closely with NRCS advisers, and I was honored to join the service to assist ranchers after graduating from Kansas State University. In a post-9/11 world, I felt like I was serving my country, and the work was profoundly meaningful during my husband’s deployments. I believe strongly in creation care and that conservation is an act of patriotism.

NRCS is not a political organization, and as an employee I signed a form to basically keep my politics private. As I am no longer employed by the organization, I am free to speak my mind. I hope to convey why this is so distressing for us all.

NRCS employees are technical experts: rangeland management specialists, civil engineers, wildlife specialists, soil conservationists and scientists. I can’t speak to the requirements for each position, but as a rangeland management specialist, I had to have 21 credit hours of range management coursework along with soils and soil genesis. This is difficult. While the classes aren’t easy, they are also not offered at most universities. Even K-State had the classes staggered, so the process of getting them took three years, even if you transferred in as a junior.

In short, it is a tricky field to enter, and you must be dedicated to study it in the first place.

Beyond this come the necessary people skills. NRCS’s goal was “Helping people help the land.” Applicants undergo background checks, reference checks and interviews to find the right people others would trust on their land. A great scientist isn’t always a people person, so the service carefully searches for those who can do both. Staffing has long been an issue.

After college, there’s so much more to learn. To be more well-rounded, a new hire begins training with experts in their own and related fields. I trained with range management folks, wildlife people, engineers on pond building and with an adored soil scientist everyone called “professor.” I learned a ton and saw a lot of different issues.

If this generation of mentors retire without passing on knowledge to new recruits, this hard-won knowledge will be lost. Not only were these experts incredibly knowledgeable, but they were good, kind people — the kind you’d feel comfortable having on your ranch to share the best and worst of your operation. There’s a huge amount of trust involved.

The Soil Conservation Service, as NRCS was first known, was formed in the midst of the Dust Bowl. Founders studied ancient civilizations and effects of long-term loss of productive lands, such as salinization — salts building up in soils from irrigation, such as in Egypt and the Nile delta. These remain global concerns, leading to food insecurity and civil unrest in places such as sub-Saharan Africa, where residents face desertification — overgrazing to the point that plants can’t hold soil and water, turning once-lush lands into deserts.

Soil conservation was seen as essential to success of American civilization FDR wrote: “The nation that destroys its soil destroys itself.”

Accordingly, since 1935, the U.S. has depended on this crucial private-public partnership: dedicated, government-sponsored NRCS scientists and advisers working with farmers and ranchers to maintain soil quality, water quality, other natural resources and agricultural production.

The results have been astounding. As a kid, my chest would swell with pride driving past road signs reading “A Kansas farmer feeds 125 people AND YOU!” I knew that my dad’s work was so important to so many people, and that families would gather and grill burgers from this rocky, rocky land and celebrate good fortune with a steak. All while not thinking that conservationists and ranchers were also protecting water in the glass right by their plate, and not thinking that our peace and prosperity as a nation depended on strong trade relations from our abundant commodities.

The numbers on those signs increased over my childhood, and the current count is 155 fed per Kansas farmer.

NRCS works to prevents the complex problems resulting from degradation of natural resources. One ranch overgrazing might not seem like a big deal, until you consider that soil loss can be quick but take centuries to rebuild. Long term the land will be less productive, and water running off will be contaminated by sedimentation. Sedimentation is expensive for municipalities to filter, and it often settles into lakes. It decreases lakes’ capacity as a water source and their holding capacity during flooding, which shortens the lifespan of the lake and is insanely expensive to dredge.

There are major financial implications to these ecological problems, not to mention our loss of standing in the world as an agricultural powerhouse. We, as a nation and internationally, are all affected by how land is managed here in Kansas.

I have always found it sweet that our native grasses do so much good. Yes, they are great feed for cattle. They also increase our soil carbon, which makes land more productive and pulls carbon from the atmosphere, while providing habitat to countless beloved wild species.

However, this beloved prairie is under constant threat from invasive species such as eastern red cedars. A mature cedar tree can produce up to 1.5 million seeds annually, and this problem’s growth has been exponential. My concern is not only the lost agricultural production, but the creation of drought-like conditions as they change the hydrology of land. According to research from K-State, half of the rainfall on a cedar tree is intercepted by its branches, never reaching the ground. The top 4 inches of soil under cedar trees is 20% dryer than rangeland.

Having watched Los Angeles burn recently, I can’t help but think how the mess of cedars south of Manhattan, a single careless smoker and the prevailing winds would rain down embers on K- State and the community, causing immense tragedy and loss — as well as skyrocketing everybody’s insurance. There are many homes and communities at risk across the state. We need to push back hard against these problems, not holding back and giving them ground!

The invasive species sericea lespedeza and old world bluestems have no grazing value and threaten to overtake our native prairie. They are also increasing exponentially and require knowledge and action and money, sooner rather than later.

I do not know the next step. NRCS by no means has the monopoly on dedicated public employees within the USDA, and there have been a number of decisions lately with horrific consequences for American agriculture. A guiding quote to many in conservation and environmental education comes from Senegalese environmentalist Baba Dioum: “In the end we will conserve only what we love. We will love only what we understand. We will understand only what we are taught.”

I share this in the spirit of the public servants who served a noble and patriotic goal, and a government agency guided by a spirit of benevolence and foresight. I hope we can all understand and mourn this loss and to stand our ground in the future in every sense.

Katie (Wilson) Hancock grew up on Flint Hills ranches and graduated from Kansas State University with her degree in range management. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate.