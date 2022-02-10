Opening “The Garage”

The Garage is open.

The newest addition to Salina Downtown opened with a ribbon cutting and a crowd of VIPS on Thursday.

Salina Mayor Dr. Trent Davis was among those who spoke, saying what was just a vision a few years ago is now a reality.

Those who got a sneak peak Thursday saw what is a world class car museum, and the Kustom Kemps of America Hall of Fame.

Kustom Kemps President Jerry Titus told KSAL News he started the KKOA organization with just a dream, and a manual typewriter. He said he was totally thrilled with the new hall of fame.

Along with the automobile exhibits, which will rotate throughout the year, there are interactive things to do including a racing simulator.

The Garage is Salina’s newest addition to the Downtown Revitalization Project. It is a $7 million, 40,000 square foot, world class automotive museum. The museum is home to the KKOA Hall of Fame and the Salina Cross Roads Car Experience.

The Garage is located on 4th Street in downtown Salina, the former location of Images Recycling. The project is an integral part of the Downtown Revitalization Project, and is helping to transform the area into a destination for residents, visitors, and regional tourists.

Following the completion of Salina Fieldhouse, the car museum is one of multiple components in the plan to revitalize downtown Salina. A high-end 120-room five-story hotel, a bowling alley and family fun center, and an Old Chicago Pizza are all among other projects which have been completed.

The Garage Car Museum will officially open to the public on Friday at 10:00 am.

For more information on The Garage Car Museum, visit www.thegaragesalina.org

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE