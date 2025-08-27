Open Call For Local Authors

A Salina book store is planning an event and is seeking local authors to be part of it.

Red Fern Bookseller is planning its third local authors’ fair. The organization has issued an “open call” for authors.

According to Red Fern, this Authors’ Fair will be held on Sunday, October 19th from 3-5pm. They have been fortunate to host this fair and open our doors for local authors to meet and discuss their writings with new readers.

The store has successfully hosted sixteen authors from all over Kansas who represent different genres – romance, mystery, science fiction, poetry, etc.

If you are an author interested in applying for the Authors’ Fair please fill out the form below. The form will open August 29th and close September 10th.

Organizers will review the submissions and contact those who have been selected by September 15th. If you are not selected for this fair, please feel free to reapply for the Spring Fair.

Here are some guidelines:

Be a fan of Red Fern Booksellers and be a familiar face.

You must market yourself (of course, we will be posting about your work, too), but when hosting events, it takes both of us to get the word out about you. To market yourself, you can post online (having an online presence is important), connect with your community and other local authors, and share your book in the old-fashioned way: word of mouth.

For this event you have to bring your own books, and they will sell them (60% (you) 40% (them). After the event they will send you a check in the mail and a thank you.

_ _ _

Dates:

This form opens August 29th and will be closed September 10th. After the form is closed you will be contacted (via email) if you are selected before or on September 15th. This Authors’ Fair will be held on Sunday, October 19th from 3-5pm.

Authors’ Fair Form to Apply: https://forms.gle/Luwdh93vJdCJgJyg6