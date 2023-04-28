Online Survey: Dodge City Named Top Summer-Vacation Spot in Kansas

Dodge City is the best summer-vacation destinations in the Sunflower State.

That’s according to an online travel-discovery platform “The Best Summer Vacation Destination in Every State,” which praised Dodge City for its “non-lethal” showdowns at high noon, Old West saloons and bona fide, uber-cool 10-day annual community festival.

Other regional top cities referenced in the survey: Estes Park, Colorado; Lake McConaughy in Ogallala, Nebraska; Lake of the Ozarks/Osage Beach in Missouri; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.