Online Shoppers Ready For Cyber Monday

Metro Source NewsNovember 30, 2020

With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday in the rearview mirror, shoppers are moving on to Cyber Monday.

Holiday shopping goes digital today with Cyber Monday. The shopping holiday is celebrated the Monday after Thanksgiving every year, but it may be even more popular this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Online retailers are offering deals on any number of items, from TVs to kitchen cookware. Adobe Analytics predicts that Cyber Monday sales will top 12-billion-dollars, a 35-percent jump over last year.

Online shopping is the way to go for many, if not most people this year with the pandemic still posing a threat to public health.

Cyber Monday is followed by what’s known as Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages folks to give back in ways both big and little in an effort to transform their communities and the world for the better.

