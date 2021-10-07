Online Hunter Safety Course Now Available

For the first time ever, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is offering a fully-online Hunter Education course for prospective hunters aged 16 and older.

According to the agency, upon successful completion of the self-paced course, students will be issued a Kansas Hunter Education Certificate, allowing them to purchase hunting licenses and permits, and be eligible to hunt without the direct supervision of a licensed adult in Kansas.

Historically the state has offered two delivery methods for Hunter Education certification: a traditional, 10-hour minimum in-person course, and an internet-assisted option that requires an in-person “field day.” The newly-added, fully-online course – developed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) – is currently offered in 12 states and covers 14 subjects across four modules – Firearm Basics, Firearm Handling, Field Safety and Hunter Ethics.

“While researching online course options for our Kansas resident hunters, our team was very critical of online delivery options. We wanted a course that was comprehensive, interactive, inclusive and free,” said Aaron Austin, KDWP Education section chief. “The NRA Online Hunter Education course exceeded our expectations. The engaging online activities have the students applying what they learn in the course to real-life situations, giving them practical knowledge they can use while hunting.”

Kansas’ full-online option will not replace traditional courses or internet-assisted courses; it is being offered in conjunction with previous course formats.

To access the fully-online Hunter Education course for Kansas, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/NRA-Online-Course.

For more information on all things Kansas Hunter Education – including information on upcoming traditional and internet-assisted opportunities – visit ksoutdoors.com/Services/Education/Hunter/Hunter-Ed-Courses.