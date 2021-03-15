Online Classes Help Enthusiasts ID Wild Mushrooms

With wet, cool weather persisting you may soon soon mushrooms appearing around the area.

According to K-State Research and Extension, they are partnering with the Kansas Department of Agriculture to offer online classes at two different times to help people earn the necessary approval to sell wild morel mushrooms.

The classes will be offered online through Zoom on March 23 from noon to 1 p.m., and on March 29 from 6-7 p.m.

Morel mushrooms grow in the wild but can be hard to find. For that reason, they are highly favored among chefs and mushroom enthusiasts. False morels include a number of species that look similar but are actually poisonous.

The classes are intended to help ensure that wild harvested mushrooms sold as morels in the state of Kansas are safe to consume. Current regulations under KDA’s food safety and lodging program require that mushrooms picked in the wild for sale must be individually inspected for safety by a registered mushroom identifier.

Upon completing the class — which includes passing an online exam — participants will be recognized as registered morel identifiers in Kansas to meet this regulation.

Registration for the classes is now open at https://www.ksre.k-state.edu/foodsafety and costs $5. Participants will receive the Zoom link for the training after registering.

For questions or to register, call the Reno County Extension Office at 620-662-2371 or send an email to Pam Paulsen, [email protected], or Londa Nwadike,[email protected].