O’Neal Signs Extension with Liberty

Salina, Kan. – The Salina Liberty is pleased to announce that Head Coach Heron O’Neal has agreed to a 2-year contract extension, good through the 2022 season. O’Neal originally signed a 3-year agreement to coach the Liberty through the 2020 season.

“We are so excited and happy to get a commitment from Coach O’Neal,” commented Francis Flax, General Manager of the Liberty. “To have one of the best coaches in Indoor Football want to coach here in Salina speaks volumes.”

The Liberty finished the 2019 regular season with an 8-4 record and will play for the Northern Conference Championship on Saturday, June 29th at Tony’s Pizza Events Center against their rivals the Omaha Beef. Game time is slated for a 6:35 kick-off. The Beef also closed out the regular season for an 8-4 record but were swept by the Liberty during the season.

“We need the citizens of Salina to come out and show their support of Coach O’Neal, the Salina Liberty players, and the staff and management of the program,” said Flax. “After all, this is your team.”

Tickets for Saturday’s game start at $9 for adults and $5 for kids ages 2-12, and are available at the TPEC Box Office, by phone at 888-826-SHOW or online at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com