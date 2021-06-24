O’Neal Agrees to 4-Year Extension with Liberty

Back in 2019, Heron O’Neal signed a two-year contract extension with the Salina Liberty.

Now, O’Neal has a new deal.

General manager Francis Flax announced Wednesday that O’Neal and the Liberty agreed to a four-year extension that’ll keep O’Neal in Salina until 2025. Assistant George Martinez also signed an extension.

O’Neal took over a team that went a combined 3-21 in its first two seasons. He led them to a 10-4 mark and the division championship game in 2018. In the following season, the Liberty went 9-5 and appeared in the Champions Bowl. O’Neal was recently elected to the Indoor Football League Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, Champions Indoor Football announced that it was expanding to Billings, Montana. O’Neal’s first season as a head coach was in Billings. O’Neal was the coach from 2006 to 2010, winning consecutive Indoor Football League titles his last two seasons. He also met a Billings native, Nisha, who is now his wife. They currently spend the offseason there.

Instead of heading back to Montana, the Liberty made sure O’Neal was staying in Salina. Salina has dominated the CIF this season, heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale in Wichita with a 9-1 record. The Liberty have clinched the No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Kickoff from the Kansas Star Event Center Arena takes place at 7 pm. Tickets are available for the first playoff game on Saturday, July 10.