One Year Anniversary of Disappearance

A year after a Kansas man went missing authorities are still searching for answers.

A year has passed since the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gray County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of Richard Salisbury, of Plains, Kansas.

According to the KBI, Richard Salisbury is a white male who was 55-years-old when he was last seen on Sept. 20, 2022, in rural Gray County, Kansas. He would now be 56.

Salisbury is 6 foot 1 inch tall, and weighs approximately 220 pounds. Salisbury has brown hair, brown eyes, and facial hair. He has a tattoo of a tomahawk and feathers on his left shoulder. He was last known wearing a gray shirt with red letters, a gray baseball cap, jeans, and sunglasses. He had been living in Plains, Kansas, in Meade County, for around three months. Prior to that, he lived in the Austin, Texas area.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Richard Salisbury, contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at 620-873-8765, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office at 620-855-3916, or submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.