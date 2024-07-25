One Victim is Assaulted After a Home Invasion

Salina Police are investigating a home invasion after a resident was assaulted.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News, last night two males knocked on the front door of a home in the 2400 block of Simmons.

Three people were in the home when one of them opened the door and both suspects entered. Police say the two assaulted one of the residents by pushing and punching them.

One of the suspects had a firearm noticed by the victims, but no shots were fired. The male suspects eventually fled the scene.

Captain Miller says, the suspects are known to the victims. The investigation is ongoing.