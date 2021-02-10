Salina, KS

Now: 15 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 17 ° | Lo: 5 °

One New Death, 32 New Covid Cases

Todd PittengerFebruary 10, 2021

There is one new death and 32 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 5,797 total cases with with 1,329 currently active.

There are now 101 people who have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 13 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.
The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless it has been at least five days since you received your results and you have not heard from us. We understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. Please refer to our FAQ Section for additional questions.
According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there are now 284,894 cases and 4,303 deaths statewide.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

One New Death, 32 New Covid Cases

There is one new death and 32 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County. According to the Saline County...

February 10, 2021 Comments

KU Plans In-Person Commencement

Kansas News

February 10, 2021

Kansas Senators Vote Against Impeac...

Top News

February 10, 2021

Hungry to Help at Salina Art Center

Kansas News

February 10, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KU Plans In-Person Commen...
February 10, 2021Comments
Hungry to Help at Salina ...
February 10, 2021Comments
Drowning at NW Kansas Lak...
February 10, 2021Comments
New Principals at Two Sal...
February 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices