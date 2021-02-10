One New Death, 32 New Covid Cases

There is one new death and 32 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 5,797 total cases with with 1,329 currently active.

There are now 101 people who have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 13 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information: