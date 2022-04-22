Salina, KS

One Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident

KSAL StaffApril 22, 2022

A Salina woman complaining of neck pain was transported to the hospital Thursday morning after a two-vehicle accident.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 24-year-old woman was stopped on Crawford St., attempting to turn onto Cherokee Drive when her 2007 Dodge Charger was rear-ended by a 2007 Nissan Altima going west on Crawford.

The 17-year-old female driver of the Altima was uninjured, and she was cited for following too closely and violating her license restrictions.

The Altima was towed from the scene of the accident that happened around 8:45 a.m.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

