One Injured in Rear-End Accident

A 48-year-old Salina man was taken to Salina Regional Health Center following a two-vehicle accident Friday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was attempting to turn west into the Rodeway Inn parking lot on S. Ninth St. when a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended it.

The driver of the Elantra was taken to the hospital by EMS, and the 17-year-old driver of the Silverado was uninjured. The teenage driver was cited for following too closely.

Only the Elantra was towed, as it had heavy backside damage in the accident that happened around 10 a.m.