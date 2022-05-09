Salina, KS

One Injured in Rear-End Accident

KSAL StaffMay 9, 2022

A 48-year-old Salina man was taken to Salina Regional Health Center following a two-vehicle accident Friday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was attempting to turn west into the Rodeway Inn parking lot on S. Ninth St. when a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended it.

The driver of the Elantra was taken to the hospital by EMS, and the 17-year-old driver of the Silverado was uninjured. The teenage driver was cited for following too closely.

Only the Elantra was towed, as it had heavy backside damage in the accident that happened around 10 a.m.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

