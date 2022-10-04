Salina, KS

One Injured In Head On Collision

KSAL StaffOctober 4, 2022

A Salina Woman was transported to Salina Regional Hospital after she crossed over the center lane hitting a transit van head on.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. on Monday Mahala Shepherd, a 29-year-old Salina resident was travelinng east in the 1500 block of W. Crawford. In her 2o10 Dodge Charger she crossed the center lane and struck a 2020 Ford transit van going west, head on. The driver, Corey Newell, a 36-year-old Salina resident, was uninjred.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News, when officers arrived to the scene Shepherd was observed huffing from a can of Dust-Off in the drivers seat.

Both vehicles sustained serious front end damage and were both towed from the scene.

Shepherd was transported to the Salina Regional Health Center and the requested charges for her include:  No proof of insurance. No driver’s license. Imporoper driving on laned roadways. Unlawful abuse of toxic vapors.

One Injured In Head On Collision

