One Injured After Missed Stop Light

A Salina woman is recovering after her vehicle was hit by another, sending her and her vehicle into the front yard of a residence.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the accident occurred Thursday morning at 7:50 at the intersection of Ninth and South Streets. A 1998 Acura TL and its 35-year-old male driver from Missouri were headed south on Ninth. The man failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2013 Toyota Corolla going east on South Street. The collision caused the Corolla to spin, and it ended up just outside of a house in the 400 block of Ninth.

The man driving the Acura was cited for failing to stop at a stop light and no proof of insurance.

The female driver of the Toyota had minor injuries and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.