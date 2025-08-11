One Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash

One person was injured in a three vehicle crash west of Salina Sunday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Dakota pickup truck was headed north on S. Burma Road. It stopped at Crawford Street, then proceeded through the intersection. The truck was then struck by a Dodge Ram pickup. The impact pushed the Ram into a Ford Explorer which was on Crawford waiting to turn onto S. Burma Road.

The driver of the Ram 19-year-old Colton Bettenbrock of Brookville, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The crash happened at around 5:30 Sunday evening at the intersection of S Burma Road and Crawford Street.