One Hurt in Overpass Crash

A woman from Wichita was transported to the hospital in Salina following a crash on the Magnolia Street Overpass.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Nissan Murano and a Jeep Compass were stopped at a red light at I 135 and Magnolia. The light turned green, and the Jeep started to go. For an unknown reason it stopped, and the Nissan rear-ended it.

A passenger in the Jeep, 39-year-old Vanessa Natera-Chavez, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for supsted minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The crash happened at 4:30 Saturday afternoon at I 135 and Magnolia on the exit ramp