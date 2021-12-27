Salina, KS

One Dead, One Seriously Injured after Crash in SW Kansas

MetrosourceDecember 27, 2021
A family of six is involved in a rollover crash along Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.

A southwest Kansas woman is dead following yesterday’s single-vehicle crash in southwest Kansas.

State troopers say 20-year-old Brittney Marie Turley was a passenger in a 2014 Dodge pickup when it veered over the center line on Kansas Highway 1 in Comanche County around 3:35 a.m. and slammed into a concrete barrier.

The Coldwater resident was rushed to Comanche County Hospital, where she later died.

A relative, who was driving, reportedly suffered serious injuries in the crash, which remains under investigation.

A family of six is involved in a rollover crash along Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.

A family of six is involved in a rollover crash along Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
