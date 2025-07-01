One Dead in Solomon Fire

One person was killed in a house fire in Solomon early Tuesday morning.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday at approximately 4:44 a.m. first responders were notified of a structure fire in the 200 block of West 6th Street in Solomon.

The residence was fully engulfed when firefighters and deputies arrived.

Deputies assisted an adult male from the residence through a window. Two adults and a juvenile were able to make it out of the burning structure safely. They notified firefighters and deputies that there was another female still trapped inside.

Deputies attempted to gain entry through a doorway and a window, but were unable to gain entry due to the intense heat and smoke.

After the fire was brought under control by firefighters, the female victim was located inside of the residence by firefighters.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation.