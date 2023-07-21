One Dead Following Thursday-Morning Plane Crash Near Kearney

Local authorities are releasing the name of a man who died in yesterday morning’s crash of a small plane near Kearney, Kansas.

Authorities say the aircraft went down shortly after it took off from Midwest Regional Airport in Clay County, Kansas.

According to the local sheriff’s office, 79-year-old Alan “Doug” Moler was alone in the single-engine aircraft when it crashed into a field and caught fire near Northeast 150th Street and Cordell.

He was declared dead at the scene. No one on the ground was hurt. Cause is under investigation.