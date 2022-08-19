One Dead Following Stabbing Inside Garden City Home

A man is dead after he reportedly forced himself into a Garden City, Kansas home shortly before dawn yesterday.

Department sources say the victim, ID’d as 58-year-old Robert Gallardo Molina, had been involved in a physical altercation with a male resident inside the home in the four-hundred block of East Santa Fe sometime before police were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m.

The victim reportedly was taken to St. Catherine Hospital where he later died. The resident was detained. No charges have been announced.