One Dead Following Hays Standoff

One person is dead following a standoff in Hays.

According to the City of Hays, at around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, the Hays Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence.

The report was made by a minor inside the home, claiming a physical altercation was underway between a man and woman, and that the man was in possession of a firearm. Two other minors were identified to be inside.

After initial contact with the man, he refused to exit, or allow others to exit, and the immediate area was secured by responding officers.

The HPD Special Situational Response Team, along with Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team, including a crisis negotiator, were called to assist.

Following negotiations with the subject, the adult woman was allowed to exit the residence at around 1:22 a.m. Sunday. She was found to have trauma to the head and was taken to HaysMed for evaluation. She was later transferred to a Wichita hospital.

At around 6:42 a.m. the minors were allowed to exit. They were not found to have been physically harmed and have been released to family.

As negotiations continued, a gunshot was heard by officers.

Electronic surveillance was used to investigate inside. Officers then made entry.

The subject was found to have what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was declared deceased on the scene at around 8:15 a.m., by responding EMS.

Pending notification to the family, the name of the subject, and location of the incident will not be released at this time.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations has been requested to assist with the ongoing investigation.