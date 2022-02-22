One Dead After Accident

A Salina man died Saturday night after a one-vehicle accident east of Salina.

Chris Engle, a 51-year-old man of Salina, was headed west around 11 p.m. in his white, 2000 Ford F150 truck on Magnolia just west of the intersection with Cunningham Road.

For an unknown reason, Engle left the roadway on the south side and crashed through two fences, went back through the fences, launched through the roadway and hit a culvert on the north side of the road.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a short time later, people drove up on the scene and reported it. First responders arrived, and Engle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck he was driving belonged to Blue Line Remodeling, his employer, and it had substantial damage.

Soldan said there were no signs of impairment in the accident. Engle was wearing a seat belt and the air bags were deployed.